Stocks to watch: HPCL, Voda Idea, Mindspace REIT, Lupin, M&M, Cipla, Abbott

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 26.5 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 11,185.50, indicating a subdued start for the Indian market on Friday.



Here's a list of stocks that may trade acively in today's trading session.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 2,252.65 crore. The company had a net profit of Rs 877.48 crore in April-June 2019, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea: India's third largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its losses to Rs 25,460 crore for the April-June quarter of 2020-21 due to high provisioning for statutory dues.

Lupin: The pharma company on Thursday reported a 58.9 per cent YoY fall in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 108.2 crore.

Earnings today: A total of 96 companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Abbott India, and Cipla, are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.

Adani Enterprises: The company on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 65.67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 570.14 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Private power producer Adani Power reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 633. 62 crore for the June quarter, as the pandemic widened losses for the company.

Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT is all set to debut on the bourses today. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 275 per share, the upper end of price band of Rs 274-275. The Rs 4,500-crore IPO was subscribed 13 times during July 27-29.

Bayer CropScience: The company on Thursday reported an 86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.7 crore for the June quarter on better monsoon that helped boost its sales of seeds and crop protection products.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 204.17 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in April-June period of previous fiscal.



Pidilite Industries reported 90.86 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.78 crore.

IT services major Wipro on Thursday said it has partnered Intel to enable its LIVE Workspace solution with the latter's vPro platform that will help customers drive business continuity by enabling remote IT support and solutions.