Stocks to watch: HUL, Wipro, ACC, oil-linked companies, LVB, Manpasand Bev

At 08:35 pm, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.50 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 11,377.50, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HUL: The September 2019 quarter (Q2) results of fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was a tad better than the Street’s expectations. While net sales grew by 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 9,708 crore, net profit jumped 21.2 per cent to Rs 1,848 crore. READ MORE

Earnings today: As many as 17 companies, including Wipro, ACC, and Karnataka Bank, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

Crude-oil linked companies such as paints, tyres and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are slated to release their Q2 earnings today.

Manpasand Beverages, others: Stocks of 16 firms, including Manpasand Beverages and Binani Industries, are likely to be in focus today after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said it will suspend trading in these shares from November 4 for not complying with listing norms.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Syndicate Bank: The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Rs 75 lakh on Syndicate Bank for violating asset classification and fraud detection norms.





Adani Transmission (ATL) on Monday said it has signed a share purchase agreement and completed the acquisition of the WRSS XXI (A) Transco Ltd, incorporated by REC Transmission Projects Company.

YES Bank: The private sector lender on Monday offloaded 6.56 per cent stake in leading hospital chain Fortis Healthcare for a little over Rs 645 crore through an open market transaction. After the sale, the lender now holds just 1,850 shares in the hospital chain, latest shareholding data available with the BSE showed.