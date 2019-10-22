Stocks to watch: Infosys, RIL Axis, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints

At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 55 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 11,643.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus today.

Infosys: Information technology major Infosys saw its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE sink by 12.91 per cent on Tuesday (as of 12.22 am), after the revelation that a group describing itself as ‘whistle-blower staffers’ had accused the management of hiding the true financial picture. READ MORE

Tata Motors: The stock of the company are likely to hog the limelight as the British lawmakers on Saturday voted to delay a decision on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Earnings Today: Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Indiabulls Ventures are among the 74 companies slated to announce their September quarter earnings today.

Results impact:

Reliance Industries: Net profit for the September quarter came in at Rs 11,262 crore, up 18.3 per cent from Rs 9,516 crore a year ago. Both PBT and net profit were at their highest ever. Consolidated net sales (excluding the goods and services tax and the excise duty) stood at Rs 1.49 trillion, an increase of 3.6 per cent as compared to Rs 1.43 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year. READ MORE

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank's September quarter standalone net profit has risen by 26.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,345 after providing Rs 2,652.40 crore for taxation. Its profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 5,005.73 crore profit. HDFC Bank's other income was up 39.2 per cent at Rs 5,588.70 crore, from Rs 4,015.60 crore a year ago. READ MORE

Ultratech Cement: Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd on October 21 said it has plans to invest Rs 940 crore to increase the production of premium products for strengthening its position in eastern

Piramal Enterprises: Diversified business group Piramal Enterprises on Monday reported 15.33 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 554.08 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 480.42 crore for the July-September quarter a year-ago, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.



Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger gets delayed. That apart, the company posted a 61 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.



profit after tax increased 24.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 91.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, but asset quality weakened sequentially.Oberoi Realty has posted a 35.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.