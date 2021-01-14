Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, SAIL, HAL, IndusInd Bank, NHPC, 5Paisa

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 14 points higher at 14,586, around 8.20 am, indicating a flat-to-positive start for benchmark indices in Thursday's session.

Here are the top stocks to track today:



Infosys: The company, on Wednesday, raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance after posting 16.6 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended December (Q3). The consolidated net profit of Rs 5,197 crore in Q3 is the highest ever for the firm. READ HERE

Wipro posted 20.9-per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December quarter. The company said its dollar revenue growth was the highest in 36 quarters. READ HERE





Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly numbers today.

IndusInd Bank: Sebi has provided an additional two weeks to promoters of for infusion of residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants issued to them last year worth over Rs 2,695 crore, a filing said.





SAIL: The government will sell up to 10 per cent stake in via offer for sale on January 14-15 and the offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.



NHPC: The company has inked a definitive agreement for takeover of Rangit-IV hydro power project in Sikkim. The agreement is for implementation of the approved resolution plan for takeover of 120 MW Rangit-IV hydro power project of Jalpower Corporation (JPCL) in Sikkim.

Power Grid Corporation: The company has signed the 'Termination Agreement' with Reliance Infrastructure and Parbati Koldam Transmission Company, terminating the shareholders' agreement which was executed between them to form a joint venture company named PKTCL.





HAL: The government has approved procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.





5Paisa Capital: The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 31. In comparison, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the year-ago period.

GTPL Hathway: The firm posted a 37 per cent YoY jump in net profit at at Rs 45.2 crore. However, the revenue was down 5 per cent at Rs 647.1 crore.



CESC: The firm posted around 25 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 328 crore for December quarter.

Adani Green: Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 crore through open market transactions.

Yes Bank has announced a tie-up with Aditya Birla Wellness to launch a credit card offering annual complimentary preventive health check-up and on-call consultation with doctors, specialists, counsellors and nutritionists.

Indian Bank has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Inox Leisures: The company on Wednesday opened three new multiplexes, taking its total count to 150. The firm has opened two multiplexes in Gurugram having four screens each, and one at Salem (Tamil Nadu) with 3 screens.

DLF: Realty major DLF and US-based Hines will invest around Rs 1,300 crore to construct the first phase of a premium commercial project, largely office space, in Gurugram, a senior company official said.

Bank of Baroda: The PSU lender has raised over Rs 969 crore through a private placement of bonds. The fund raised through Unsecured Subordinated Non-Convertible fully paid up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds.

Kajaria Ceramics: The board of the company is scheduled to meet on January 21 to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2020-21.