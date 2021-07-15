Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Titan, Marico, Craftsman Automation,

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 22 points higher at 15,885 around 8.15 am, indicating a posiive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 22 companies, including Wipro, Angel Broking, Tata Elxsi, L&T Infotech and Cyient are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Analysts believe Wipro's net profit could jump 14-19 per cent YoY in Q1FY22 on 17-19 per cent growth in topline. A contraction in EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins sequentially is a given, which in turn would drive PAT sequentially, they said. READ MORE

Infosys: The IT major may have missed Street’s net profit expectations for the quarter ended June 2021, but raised its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 14-16 per cent from an earlier estimate of 12-14 per cent. Infosys, meanwhile, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore, up 22.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2.3 per cent sequentially. READ MORE

Adani Transmission: The company has got shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares, securities and debentures.

LTTS: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported an 84 per cent YoY jump in its June quarter net at Rs 216.2 crore, largely on widening margins. Its overall revenue increased by 19.42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,562.6 crore for the reporting quarter.

Rossari Biotech: ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of AA- (stable) to Rossari Biotech's fund-based working capital facilities and unallocated limit facilities. A short-term rating of A1+ has been assigned to its non-fund based limit facilities.

Marico: Home-grown FMCG firm has acquired 60 per cent stake in Apcos Naturals, the owner of Ayurvedic beauty brand ‘Just Herbs'. The stake will be acquired over a period of two years through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs, a joint statement said without disclosing the deal size.

5Paisa Capital: The company reported Q1 profit after tax at Rs 7.2 crore, up 156 per cent YoY while the revenue jumped 44 per cent YoY to Rs 60.9 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, by investing over $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023.

Company: Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the company to 3.72 per cent in the June quarter from 3.97 per cent earlier.

Craftsman Automation: The company has terminated joint venture agreements signed in 2007 with Mitsubishi Corporation, Tokyo, MC Machinery Systems, USA, Mitsubishi Corporation India and Mitsubishi Corporation Technos, Japan. The joint venture was for selling electric discharge machines and laser cutting machines. Craftsman said the termination was to focus on the increasing needs of the primary business and it won’t have any impact on the company.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Crisil assigned the company’s proposed long term bank loan facility of Rs 3,500 crore a rating of A (stable).

Aptech: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and eight other individuals on Wednesday settled a case related to insider trading in the shares of Aptech Ltd after paying more than Rs 37 crore.

SeQuent Scientific: The company received approval from EUGMP for its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey. The approval was further complimented by the successful renewal of EUGMP license for 8 other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide, and solids in Turkey.