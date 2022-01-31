Stocks to Watch: L&T, Vedanta, NTPC, MCX, Dr.Reddy's, CBI, AU SFB, Textiles

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a positive note aided by encouraging overseas cues. As of 07:40 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,248 indicating a likely gap-up of 100-odd points on the NSE benchmark index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Monday.

Earnings Watch: Aarti Drugs, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Andhra Paper, Apar Industries, BPCL, DLF, Dwarikesh Sugar, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Godawari Power Ispat, GPT Infraprojects, HDIL, Hester Biosciences, HPCL, Integrated Technologies, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Saw, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Krsnaa Diagnostics, LG Balakrishnan, Navin Fluorine International, Navneet Education, Patel Integrated Logistics, Ploy Medicure, Rama Phosphates, Shipping Corporation of India, Subex, Sun Pharma, Suven Life Sciences, Taj GVK Hotels, Tata Motors, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals, UCO Bank, UPL, Venus Remedies, Vinati Organics and Voltamp Transformers are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

NTPC: The power company’s Q3FY22 consolidated net profit rose 19.3 per cent to Rs 4,626.11 crore from Rs 3,876.36 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was up 19 per cent YoY at Rs 33,783.62 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender’s consolidated net profit increased 31 per cent YoY to Rs 3,403 crore in Q3FY22, beating street estimates, due to higher net interest income and write back of provisions. Its net interest income (NII) rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 4,334 crore. READ MORE



Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company reported a 17 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,055 crore for Q3FY22 as high raw material costs ate into the bottom line even as net sales rose. Top line grew 11 per cent YoY to Rs 39,563 crore, with the infrastructure segment contributing the highest followed by IT & technology services and the hydrocarbon business. READ MORE



The bank reported a 117 per cent YoY surge in Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 281 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) grew 36 per cent YoY to Rs 2,580 crore, while Net Interest Margins (NIMs) declined by 28 bps to 5.9 per cent.

India: The commodity exchange company’s Q3 net profit halved to Rs 34.46 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 71.80 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 104.06 crore.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG company reported a 18.4 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 369.18 crore for Q3 impacted by rise in prices of raw material inputs. Total revenue was up 12.93 per cent YoY to Rs 3,574.98 crore.

Vedanta: The company’s consolidated net profit rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 4,164 crore in Q3FY22, on the back of strong revenues. Net sales grew 50 per cent YoY to Rs 33,697 crore. READ MORE



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major’s net profit zoomed 3,468 per cent YoY to Rs 706.50 crore in Q3FY22 on the back of a steep fall in impairment charges. Impairment charges dropped from Rs 597.2 crore in the year-ago quarter to Rs 4.7 crore in the latest quarter. Total revenue was up 7.9 per cent YoY at Rs 5,320 crore led by strong global generic sales.

Adani Total Gas: The company won three Gas supply agreements 3 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 4 in Maharashtra including Amravati, 1 each in Jharkhand and Odisha and 2 in Madhya Pradesh. Privatisation-bound BPCL won 4 licenses. READ MORE



Marico: The company’s Q3FY22 net was up 1.6 per cent on a YoY basis at Rs 317 crore. Revenue jumped 13.43 per cent YoY to Rs 2,407 crore when compared with Rs 2,122 crore.

Central Bank of India: The bank’s net profit soared 69.1 per cent YoY to Rs 279 crore in Q3FY22. The lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 23.25 per cent YoY to Rs 2,746 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB): The lender’s net profit rose 68 per cent YoY to Rs 302 crore in Q3FY22 on robust expansion in net interest income (NII) and normalisation in provisions. The Jaipur-based lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 30 per cent YoY to Rs 820 crore in Q3, and net interest margins improved to 6.3 per cent.

Gravita India: The company’s Q3FY22 net profit soared 146.8 per cent YoY to Rs 41.29 crore, on the back of 50.6 per cent surge in total income to Rs 560.47 crore.

Shriram City Union Finance: The two-wheeler financer reported 5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 322 crore. Net interest income was up 14.6 per cent YoY at Rs 1,140 crore. On a consolidated basis, the company reported its highest disbursement of Rs 8,398 crore in the reporting quarter.

Saregama India: The company plans to invest up to Rs 750 crore in its music business to achieve a 25-30 per cent revenue growth in the next few years through organic and inorganic routes, an official said to PTI.



Textiles: The textile ministry has extended the timeline till February 14 for companies to submit their online applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.