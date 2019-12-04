Stocks to watch: LVB, HDFC AMC, CSB Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eris Lifesciences

At 08:29 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33.50 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 12,017.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -



Telecom shares: Telecom operators have proposed sector regulator Trai to fix a minimum price for mobile internet as no company on its own is in a position to decide on it due to fierce competition in the market, industry body COAI said on Tuesday.

HDFC AMC: Standard Life Investments Ltd, one of the promoters of HDFC Asset Management Company, will offload 2.23 per cent stake in the fund house on December 4-5.



The lender has sold its entire holding of 13,77,000 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 5.49 per cent of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions Limited ('OPOS').

ICICI Bank: As per reports, Nomura has raised the target price of the stock to Rs 645 from Rs 620. Morgan Stanley has target price of Rs 775.

Bharti Airtel: The company's board to meet today to consider fund-raising.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Entities belonging to the Capri group have bought around 4.9 per cent in the bank, reports say.

Bajaj Finance: Reports saythe NBFC has an exposure of Rs 345 crore to the Karvy Stock Broking.

Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday announced acquisition of the trademark Zomelis, for Vildagliptin-based formulations, and its associated trademarks from Novartis AG, Switzerland, for a consideration of $13 million (roughly Rs 93 crore).





Natco Pharma said the company completed the investment of Rs 5 crore in OMRV Hospitals.

Punjab and Sindh Bank said that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on 6 December 2019 to revalidate the approval for a further period of twelve months to issue of Equity Shares by way of QIP upto an amount of Rs 500 crore.

Sical Logistics: Allcargo Logistics has emerged the front-runner to buy the container freight station (CFS), inland container depot (ICD) and rail logistics business of Sical Logistics Ltd from the Coffee Day Group, as per reports.

New listing

CSB Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Wednesday. The IPO of the lender was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month.