Stocks to watch: Majesco, HDFC Bank, HDFC, CreditAccess Grameen, Infibeam

At 08:51 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 52 points, or 0.45 per cent higher at 11,578.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
Majesco: The company will consider a proposal for share buyback in its board meeting scheduled to be held on October 8 (Thursday).
HDFC Bank: In a regulatory filing, the lender said that its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 10,370 billion as of September 30, 2020, a growth of around 16 per cent as compared to Rs 8,970 billion as of September 30, 2019 and a growth of around 3 per cent as compared to Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020.
HDFC: Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Monday said its individual loan disbursements in the second quarter of 2020-21 reached 95 per cent of the level in the year-ago period and September saw the strongest recovery since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting business is returning to pre-crisis levels.
Tata Motors might trade actively today after Jaguar Land Rover reported a 50 per cent growth in September quarter sales at 1.13 lakh vehicles on a sequential basis. The sales, however, fell 11.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Britannia Industries on Monday said its board has approved issuing bonus debentures and payment of dividend to reward its shareholders. The board approved bonus debenture issue of one unsecured, non‐convertible, redeemable fully paid‐up debenture of the face value Rs 29, for every one fully paid‐up equity share. Besides, it also approved payment of dividend of Rs 12.50 per every one fully paid up equity share.
Sobha: In its September quarter update, the company informed that during the period its sales volume, total sales value and Sobha share of sales value were up by 37 per cent ,41 per cent, and 35 per cent, respectively as compared to Q1FY21.
CreditAccess Grameen: The company has opened QIP issue with the floor price of Rs 707.69 per share. The Committee will approve the issue price at its meeting scheduled to be held on 08 October 2020.
Infibeam Avenues: The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio
Platforms Limited and its affiliates ("JPL"), to license , customise, maintain and access our Enterprise E-commerce Software and Payments Platform for their business use.
GSFC: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced that the company is taking up manufacturing of Calcium Nitrate (CN) which is a promising water soluble fertilizer and is entirely imported as on date.
Gujarat Pipavav: The company on Monday released operational data of Gujarat Pipavav Port for the quarter and half year ended September 30. Containers volume stood at 168 TEUs against 224 TEUs in the year-ago period period while Dry Bulk was 0.91 Mn Mt against 0.67 Mn Mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
