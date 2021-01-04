Stocks to watch: RCFL, Tata Motors, RIL, BEML, Cadila Health, Adani Green

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were, at 8:20 AM, trading at 14,131, up nearly 0.82 per cent, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark equity indices on Monday.

Here is a look at top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Rashtriya Chemical: The government is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers and has invited bids from merchant banker and legal firms for managing the share sale process.

BEML: The government, on Sunday, invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) by March 1.

Cadila Healthcare: DGCI has approved phase 3 clinical trials of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCov-D. The company will now be initiating Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers.

RIL: Sebi, on Friday imposed penalties on Reliance Industries, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum back in November 2007. Besides, and its partner BP Plc of UK have committed to pay in cash for any natural gas volumes they are unable to deliver to customers from the next wave of discoveries in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block.

Coal India: Despite its cash-flow issues, Coal India has already spent over Rs 8,000 crore as capital expenditure (capex) till December 2020 in the current fiscal, and is looking to meet a revised target of Rs 13,000 crore of such expense by the end of FY'21, an official said on Sunday. Besides, the company's production in December was up by 0.5 per cent to 58.3 million tonne, while its offtake was down by 2.1 per cent to 52.6 million tonne for the month.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel, on Friday, said it has transferred its stake in two companies to TSDPL, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganising its India footprint.

Adani Green: said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight has been awarded a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Edelweiss Finvest sold 2,51,348 shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell at Rs 439.70 per share.

CSB Bank: The lender, in its December quarter business update, stated that total deposits rose 16.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,752.97 crore while gross advances rose 22.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,425.24 crore.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors, on Friday, reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 53,430 units in December.



TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 17.5 per cent increase in total sales to 2,72,084 units in December.



Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reported 5.02 per cent increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December.