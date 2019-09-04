Stocks to watch: IndiaMart InterMesh, MCX, OMCs, Future Group and Tata Comm

At 08:28 am, futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 43 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 10,862.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

IndiaMart InterMesh has entered into an agreement to acquire 26 per cent stake in in Simply Vyapar App for Rs 31.2 crore.

Indoco Remedies: ICRA has revised long terms ratings to ‘A’ from ‘A+’

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda will raise up to Rs 1,132.05 crore by issuing fresh shares to its staff under the Employee Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS), the bank said on Tuesday.

Balkrishna Industries: As per reports, global brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated the coverage on the stock with 'underperform' rating.

Praj Industries: 'Enfinity', Praj's proprietary, will be deployed to produce ethanol and other co-products using sugarcane bagasse in what would be USA's first bagasse-based bio-refinery, it said in a press release. Sun Pharma: As per reports, SEBI has ordered a forensic audit against the drugmaker to look into allegations of financial irregularities and lapses in corporate governance standards.

MCX: The company's managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) PS Reddy has clarified that whistleblower allegations about MCX are false and baseless.

Tata Communications: Neeco Global ICT Services, a leading global provider of complex ICT services, has entered into an arrangement with Tata Communications, to take to market and deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for enterprises in Europe.

Future Group stocks: Asia Pacific's leading logistics real estate platform ESR on Tuesday announced partnership with Future group to develop two warehousing parks with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

OMCs: Oil prices slumped 2 per cent on Tuesday after manufacturing data raised concerns about a weakening global economy, while the US-China trade dispute continued to drag on investor sentiment. On Wednesday, too, the prices were trading lower.

Auto companies: Despite the government announcing a number of sops, auto dealers are unsure of a revival in consumer sentiment in the upcoming festive season.

A slump during the festive season would eliminate any chance of revival of the auto sector this financial year. This is because sales of automobiles during the festive season comprise almost a third of the total vehicles sold during a particular year. READ MORE

Reliance Naval: The company is facing the prospect of bankruptcy after failing to get creditors’ approval for restructuring Rs 70 billion ($970 million) of debt, Business Standard reported.