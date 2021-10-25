Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC AMC, ICRA, SRF, Tech Mahindra, Ceat, ICICI Bank

The are likely to start on a mildly positive note in the backdrop of last week’s selling pressure, as corporate earnings remain strong. At 08:15 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 66 points at 18,210. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Key Results Today: Ceat, Colgate Palmolive, CoForge, GMDC, Dwarikesh Sugar, HDFC AMC, ICRA, Jagran Prakashan, Maharashtra Scooter, Ramco Cement, SRF, Suven Life Sciences, Swaraj Engines and are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported 43 per cent YoY surge in Q2 net at Rs 13,680 crore after the market hours on Friday. Top line rose by 51 per cent YoY to Rs 1.67 lakh crore. READ MORE



The private lender reported highest-ever standalone profit at Rs 5,511 crore, up 16 per cent YoY. NPAs declined to 4.82 per cent compared to 5.17 per cent in a year ago period.

HDFC Life: Q2FY22 standalone net declined 16 per cent to Rs 274.16 crore from Rs 326.09 crore in Q2FY21.

Tata Consumer Products: September quarter net up 5 per cent at YoY at Rs 286 crore, while revenue up 9 per cent. Company reported that Tata Starbucks recorded 128 per cent jump in Q2 revenue.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Indian Energy Exchange, Punjab National Bank and are in F&O ban today.