Stocks to watch: RIL, HDFC Life, Motherson Sumi, JB Chemicals, Divi's Lab

At 08:29 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40.35 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 10,592 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Intel to invest Rs 1,894.5 crore for 0.39 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms.

HDFC Life, SBI Life: Vedanta will be replaced by HDFC Life Insurance Company on Nifty with effect from July 31. It will be replaced by SBI Cards in the Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 indices.

JB Chemicals: Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. will pick a controlling stake in Mumbai-based branded formulation player JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JB Chemicals). As part of the deal, KKR will acquire stake from the founding Mody family at Rs 745 per share (or 5 per cent premium to the closing price of Rs 715 on the BSE).

Tata Power: Private power producer Tata Power on Thursday said the company’s board had approved an increase in its promoter Tata Sons’ stake to 45.2 per cent for Rs 2,600 crore.

Earnings today: As many as 18 companies, including Indiabulls Housing Finance, are scheduled to report their March quarter numbers later in the day.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: As negotiations progress between capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and AION Capital-backed Clix Capital over a merger, sources in the know say Singapore-based private equity player Clermont Group has also joined the talks to pick up a sizeable stake in the bank.

Divi's Lab: Sebi has imposed over Rs 96-lakh penalty on the chief financial officer of Divi's Laboratories, L Kishore Babu, and his close associates, including his son, for indulging in insider trading in 2017.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) on Thursday said it has approved a group reorganisation plan that will create a simplified corporate structure to help businesses grow across product portfolios within the auto components space and allied operations, the firm said.