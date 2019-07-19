Stocks to watch: RIL, IndiGo, ICICI Lombard, ACC, Bandhan Bank, Jet Airways

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35.50 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 11,637.50 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top counters that are likely to trade actively in today's session -

is slated to announce its June quarter results. Analysts expect it to report a drop in gross refining margin (GRM) on sequential basis, while petrochemical EBIDTA is projected to fall up to 9 per cent on weaker margins. READ THE RIL PREVIEW IN FULL HERE

IndiGo: Parent company, InterGlobe Aviation will announce the airline’s Q1FY20 results today. While analysts expect the country’s largest airline to post stellar Q1 numbers, investors will hope for more clarity, and perhaps a truce between two promoter groups – Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. READ WHAT TO EXPECT FROM INDIGO'S Q1FY20

Other results today: Alstone Textiles (India), Amal Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Bhageria Industries, Dabur India, Dhanuka Agritech, Hindustan Zinc, General Insurance Company, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, I-Power Solutions India, JM Financial, Kumaka Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, LEE & NEE Softwares, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Phillips Carbon Black, Pratik Panels, Radhe Developers, RBL Bank, Ricoh India, Steelco Gujarat, Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International

ACC reported a 38.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for June quarter. Total revenue from operation was also up 7.83 percent to Rs 4,149.82 crore during the quarter.

Cyient Q1 net profit rose 9.7 per cent at Rs 90.5 crore. Revenue up marginally to Rs 1,089 crore against Rs 1,080 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the revenue declined by 6.4 percent from Rs 1,162.9 crore

L&T Infotech reported a 1.5 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.8 crore on a YoY basis in Q1FY20. However, revenue grew 15.3 per cent to Rs 2,484.9 crore.

Other results announced post market hours on Thursday: Sterlite Technologies, Sasken Technologies, Rallis India, Hatsun Agro, Uttam Galva Steels

Jet Airways: The interim resolution professional (IRP) has admitted 33 claims from banks worth Rs 8,462 crore, and is verifying Rs 15,044-crore claims from operational creditors and staff.

Jasch Industries: CRISIL has upgraded the rating of long-term bank loan facilities from stable to BBB/Positive. Short-term rating has been reaffirmed as "CRISIL A3+".

Thermax has bagged order worth Rs 471 crore from an Indian government power company for a project in Jharkhand.

Tata Motors: Company incorporated wholly-owned unit Brabo Robotics & Automation w.e.f July 17.

Reliance Nippon Life AMC: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) July 18 said it has given its approval to Nippon Life Insurance to acquire up to 75 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Asset Management.