Stocks to watch: RIL, IRCTC, ICICI Bank, Lupin, HDFC AMC, Wockhardt, MOFSL

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 112.50 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 9,347.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today

RIL: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed May 14 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to apply for India's biggest rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore. READ MORE

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) — the country’s second-largest asset manager — reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 425 crore in the March quarter, a marginal year-on-year improvement of 0.13 per cent. READ MORE

Earnings today: As many as 13 companies are slated to release their March quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Properties, MOFSL, and Wockhardt.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 23,443.66 crore, from Rs 20,913.82 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IRCTC: The Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains. Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website. READ MORE



Lupin: The drug major on Friday (8 May 2020) informed that the inspection of its three units at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh by the UK health regulator has been completed.





Shree Cement: On a consolidated basis, Shree Cement's net profit jumped 57.6 per cent to Rs 535.93 crore on 2.1 per cent decline in net sales to Rs 3,415.14 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Cipla informed that the company's manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bangalore has received the EIR, indicating closure of the inspection.

Adani Transmission's consolidated net profit dropped 60 per cent to Rs 59 crore on a 3 per cent decline in operational revenue to Rs 2220 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.