Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Wipro, YES Bank, Maruti, DCB Bank, MCX, IndiGo

At 08:31 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12.50 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 11,634.50, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index baxck home.

Here's a look at some of the counters which are likely to trade actively in today's session -

Suzlon Energy: The company has defaulted on $172 million bonds which were due on Tuesday. The $172 million was part of a bond series first restructured in 2014. It is in talks with investors for stake sale. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

Wipro: The IT services company is scheduled to report its March quarter results later in the day. Analysts expect a moderate revenue growth along with a fall in the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin.

YES Bank: The private sector lender is slated to announce its June quarter results today. This apart, going aggressive on MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise lending), YES Bank is looking to reduce loan turnaround time to one day in the segment. READ MORE

Other earnings: Mindtree, Tata Elxsi and Dhanlaxmi Bank are among 10 other companies that are expected to release their March quarter results today.

Jet Airways: Lenders to Jet Airways will vote this week to decide who all can bid for the bankrupt airline, as they don’t want any frivolous players in the race, the committee of creditors (CoC) discussed in its first meeting on Tuesday. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

IndiGo: Rahul Bhatia-founded InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) is expected to tell the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that the articles of mutual agreement signed with IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal have been recognised in the market watchdog’s listing and disclosure regulations as having the force of law. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT HERE

Adani Ports & SEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Tuesday said it will raise up to $650 million by issuing unsecured notes.

DHFL: Shares of crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) will be excluded from the equity derivatives segment on the National Stock Exchange from September 27.

Maruti Suzuki India: As per reports, global brokerage firm HSBC has given 'hold' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 6,800 from Rs 7,200.

DCB Bank on July 16 reported a rise of 17 per cent in its net profit to Rs 81 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The bank's net profit in the April-June 2018 quarter had stood at Rs 70 crore.





MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange has reported a near 500 per cent growth in consolidated net at Rs 43.70 crore for the June quarter despite a lower 30 per cent jump in total income at Rs 110.84 crore

KNR Constructions: KNR Constructions has bagged work order for Rs 847.35 crore from Navayuga Engineering

Edelweiss: US-based Kora Management is in advanced talks to buy 20 per cent in Edelweiss Wealth Management for Rs 2,000 crore, said a report by The Economic Times.



Cox & Kings (India) has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore, while interest of Rs 41 lakh could not be paid timely on bonds worth Rs 50 crore, said the travel and tours company on Tuesday.