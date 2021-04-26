Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Hathway Cable

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 152 points higher at 14,492 around 8.45 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender reported a nearly four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated profit to Rs 4,886 crore as against Rs 1,251 crore in the year-ago period, and spoke of “calibrating” growth in the near term given the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

HCL Technologies: The IT company on Friday posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter to Rs 2,962 crore but said it is confident of logging double-digit growth in FY22 revenue on the back of a strong deal pipeline.

Earnings Today: Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Card and Castrol India are among 15 companies slated to post their March quarter results today.

Tech Mahindra is likely to post modest revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, believe analysts, led by seasonal strength in Comviva, an entity acquired by the firm in 2012, and improving traction in the manufacturing, BFSI and technology segments. READ MORE

Srei Infrastructure Finance: Srei Equipment Finance, a subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, has received an expression of interest for equity infusion of an undisclosed amount from global private investment firm Cerberus Global Investments, according to a regulatory filing.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Promoters Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings proposed to sell up to 20.54 crore shares or 11.61 per cent of the total equity of Hathway Cable through an offer for sale (OFS). The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.50 per share.

Shalby: Promoter Shah Family Trust to sell upto 58.10 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 5.38 per cent of the total equity share capital, through an OFS. The floor price is set at Rs 111 per share. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings LLC to sell upto 55.38 lakh shares, representing 9.95 per cent of the total equity share capital, through an OFS. The promoter will have a greenshoe option to sell an additional 55.38 lakh shares. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 250 per share. The OFS opens for Non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has started commercial production of 7000 tonnes press from its Plant-V, situated at Saraikala, Jamshedpur from April 22, increasing the production capacity of the company by 17,000 tonnes per annum.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company's NPK B Plant has been shut down since April 24 due to the unavailability of raw materials.

Oriental Hotels: The company, an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company, has reported a standalone net loss for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 at Rs 4.64 crore as against a net loss at Rs 18 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.

Jaypee Infratech: Financial creditors of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech will meet on April 29 to discuss the resolution plans submitted by state-owned NBCC and Suraksha group to acquire the realty firm through an insolvency process.

M&M Finance: The company reported an 8 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 219 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company's net profit had stood at Rs 239 crore during the similar January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.