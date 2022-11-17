Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, RIL, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Page Inds

today: Indian equity are likely to start flat on Thursday amid weak global cues. At 7:35 am, the SGX quoted 18,421 levels, up 12-odd points.



Globally, the US slipped on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data faded hopes of Fed easing aggressive rate hike cycle. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped up to 1 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, were lower with Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices declining up to 1 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here’s a list of stocks that may see action in Thursday’s trade:



Bajaj Auto: According to reports, the auto major is planning to tap the opportunity to sell its electric scooters in the South-East Asian markets, given the countries have announced favorable targets for conversion of ICE vehicles to electric. The management said that the transition to EVs is big opportunity is countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. READ MORE

Reliance Industries: Telecom operator, launched international roaming packs for customers who will be going to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. These plans shall be functional in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With five prepaid plans, the plans are segregated into one that bundles voice, data, and SMS benefits, whereas, the second is just for data loading. READ MORE

Paytm: Softbank plans to offload around 29 million shares in One97 Communications, which operates payments platform . The global tech investor is offering shares in the range of Rs 555-Rs 601.45 via block deals, which will get executed on Thursday, November 17. The share sale comes close on the heels of the end of one-year post-IPO lock up period on shares. READ MORE

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh. The company's Unit XI at Pydibhimavaram is an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility. READ MORE

NMDC: According to reports, the public sector miner is in talks to invest in lithium-focused exploration firms in Australia to secure offtake for India. The investment in Australia would be through NMDC’s Perth-based subsidiary, Legacy Iron Ore, which is already doing exploration in iron ore, gold and base metal assets. READ MORE

SBI: The management anticipates the state-run lender’s corporate loans to grow at a pace of 14-15 per cent this financial year and around 12 per cent on an average over the next two years. The bank, meanwhile, has seen 21 per cent increase in corporate credit in the July-September quarter.



Page Industries: The apparel maker will invest Rs 290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana. The new units would manufacture garments, which include sportswear and athleisure wear, and provide employment to 7,000 locals. The two proposed locations are Whitegold Spintex Park Facility in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu in Siddipet district.



Spandana Sphoorty: The micro-finance lender will raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on November 22, 2022. The company said the bonds will carry interest at 11.15 per cent per annum. Earlier, the board had approved to issue market-linked non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and green shoe option of Rs 100 crore.



Interglobe Aviation: The airline operator announced the recommencement of Hyderabad-Dhaka weekly three flights to improve direct connectivity from December 8. The management said that this move is in line with its aim to reconnect India with international post covid-19.



Orchid Pharma: The company reported 36 per cent surge in total revenue from operations, whereas, EBITDA jumped 104 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2FY23). Speaking on Q2 results, the management said that the company is focused to increase capacity utilizations while controlling costs.



Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corporation, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Sun TV were stocks banned in the F&O ban period on Thursday, November 17.