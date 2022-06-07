Stocks to Watch: Banks, Tata Motors, Airtel, Maruti, IDBI, Adani group

Today: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to start trade on a negative note as global cues remain tepid and investors anxious ahead of the RBI policy meet outcome tomorrow. As of 07:25 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,470 as against the spot Nifty close of 16,570 on Monday.

Meanwhile, these are the stocks that are likely to see some action in trades on Tuesday.

Banks: The yield on the 10-year bonds hit a three-year high at 7.5 per cent on Monday, ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy meet outcome on Wednesday. The market is expecting a 50 bps hike in the repo rate to 4.9 per cent, while a section of the market is also seeing further liquidity tightening measures with a hike in banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement. READ MORE

NBFCs: With a strong demand in real estate coupled with a clean-up underway in the sector and tight underwriting standards, non-banking finance companies – the likes of JM Finance, Piramal, LIC Housing, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are looking to step- up funding for projects and developers. READ MORE

Tata Motors: On the occasion of the World Environment Day, signed an agreement with BluSmart Mobility - the country’s largest fully-electric ride-hailing service firm – for delivering 10,000 Xpres-T electric vehicles (EVs), making it the biggest-ever EV fleet order in India. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has informed BSE, that Nxtra Data Limited, a subsidiary of the company had entered into an agreement for acquisition of 11.7 per cent stake in Avaada MHAmravati Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle, formed for the purpose owing and creating captive power plant

IDBI Bank: The government sees banks and large non-banking financial companies as the most suitable contenders to participate in the sale of IDBI Bank. READ MORE

Adani Group: The Gautam Adani-led group plans to develop South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. The company is investing Rs 1,500 crore project spread over 250 acres as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor for this purpose. READ MORE

Adani Enterprises: The West Bengal government has given its nod to the company for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card): The company’s board approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has set up a 20 MW solar power plant at its Manesar-based manufacturing facility. The initiative will contribute 28,000 MW per annum, which is equivalent to the energy required for the production of over 67,000 cars annually.

Time Technoplast: The company has informed the BSE, that the process for sale of land in Mumbai at Saki Vihar Road has commenced with identified buyer. Further, due diligence is ongoing by a leading AMC and the transaction is likely to be processed shortly. The sale proceeds will be utilized to repay debt to lenders of the promoter company and release the entire pledged shares.

Goodluck India: The company’s board has approved issue of 12.90 lakh convertible warrants at an exercise price of Rs 303 per equity share to the promoters of the company. The stock last traded at Rs 290 on the BSE.

