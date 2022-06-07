JUST IN

After a lull, NBFCs looking to step up funding for real estate sector

The strong demand in real estate -- residential, commercial, and logistics -- is giving confidence to the likes of JM Finance, Piramal, LIC Housing, and Indiabulls Housing Finance

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
The turn in the real estate cycle has improved the climate for resolving projects that were facing problems in execution and cash flows.

With a clean-up underway in the real estate sector and tight underwriting standards, finance companies are stepping up funding for projects and developers.

First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 06:05 IST

