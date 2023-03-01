Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Delhivery, Zydus Life, Axis Bank, BEL, SBI

today: Domestic are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, amid muted global cues. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,364 levels, down 34-odd points.



Globally, the US were subdued overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lowered up to 0.7 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices dropping up to 0.8 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks likely to see action in Wednesday's trade:



Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator plans to hike mobile phone call and data rates across all plans this year. Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the increase in price comes on the back of lower return on capital, despite a healthy balance sheet. Last month, the company had raised the price of the minimum charge of 28-day phone service by 57 per cent. READ MORE

Delhivery: Japanese Softbank Group may sell its stake worth Rs 600 crore in via block deal, with Citigroup acting as the broker for the deal. According to reports, shares of are likely to be offered at a discount of 3-5 per cent against the current market price. READ MORE

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major received approval from a US health regulator to market Apixaban tablets in strengths of 2.5 and 5 mg, a medication used to prevent and treat blood clots. The drug will be manufactured at the Zydus group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. READ MORE

SBI: The state-run lender raised $1 billion in its largest syndicated social loan for onward lending to ESG projects, affordable housing and self-help groups. The deal was the largest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) loan by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific. READ MORE

NHPC: The government approved its largest-ever hydropower project, worth Rs 31,900 crore, in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China as India seeks to build renewable generation to meet rising power demand. The 2,880 megawatt Dibang project is estimated to take nine years to build.



Axis Bank: The private sector lender acquisition of Citibank's India Consumer Business from CBNA and the NBFC Consumer Business from CFIL will be effective from Wednesday, March 1. In March last year, had reached an agreement to buy Citibank's consumer business for Rs 12,325 crore.



Bharat Electronics: The PSU-defence firm inked a pact with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS), Nagpur, for manufacture and supply of TR modules, radar LRUs, and micro modules. In-line with the 'Make-In-India' initiative, and offset-commitment under the Rafale-India contract, TRDS- signed the frame supply agreement.



Zee Media: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary - Zee Media Americas LLC was incorporated on February 27, 2023, in the State of Delaware, USA.



PNC Infratech: CARE Ratings reaffirmed 'stable' rating on bank facilities of PNC Infratech's subsidiary - MP Highways.



Gradiente Infotainment: The company is in talks to collaborate with BU Abdullah Group in the Middle East and African region. These efforts are a part of the company's Rs 1,800 crore diversification plan.