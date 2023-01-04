Stocks to Watch: HDFC, IndusInd Bank, PVR, Orient Cement, RIL, IT, FMCG

today: Domestic equity have been able to defy global weakness for two straight sessions, and may continue to exhibit stock-specific action on Wednesday as well. At 7:20 AM, SGX Nifty futures were down 53 points at 18,253 amid mixed trade in Asia.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.30 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.1 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.79 per cent, while the Kosdaq rose 0.52 per cent. Investors await the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, as well as the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting due later today.

Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday with Nasdaq Composite settling 0.76 per cent down, S&P500 0.4 per cent lower, and Dow Jones 0.03 per cent weaker.

Here's a list of stocks to keep on radar on Wednesday, January 4, 2023:

IndusInd Bank: The private lender posted 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net advances, at Rs 2.7 trillion, at the end of December 31, 2022. Net deposits, too, grew 14 per cent YoY to Rs 3.25 trillion. Radiant Cash Management: The stock is likely to debut on a tepid note on Wednesday, given the muted response to the IPO (subscribed only 53 per cent).

HDFC: According to a regulatory filing, loans assigned during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 8,892 crore compared to Rs 7,468 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Besides, gross income from dividend for the quarter was Rs 482 crore as against last year's income of Rs 195 crore.

(DMart): The retail chain operator's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) stood at Rs 11,304.58 crore relative to revenue of Rs 9,065.02 crore at the end of Q3FY22. The total number of stores as of December 31, 2022 stood at 306.

Oreint Cement: According to media reports, Adani Group is in talks to buy promoter stake in the company. BSE has sought clarification from the company, and the reply is awaited.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, will acquire 50 per cent equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited, which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand 'Sosyo'. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL. READ MORE

Som Distilleries: The company has informed the exchanges that its IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand Genius Prestige Whiskey has taken a 46 per cent market in the state of Karnataka in its segment within three months of its launch.

IT stocks: Information Technology stocks will be in focus today after global brokerage JPMorgan raised target prices across tier-1 stocks. JPM has raised target on Wipro to Rs 370 (from Rs 360), HCL Tech to Rs 880 (from Rs 850), to Rs 1,700 (from Rs 1,600), and TCS to Rs 3,000 (from Rs 2,900). Punjab Sind Bank: The lender's gross advances at the end of December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 78,049 crore, registering a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over last year's Rs 66,710-crore loan book.

It's total depostis were up 9.1 per cent YoY at Rs 109,497 crore. CASA deposits, too, advanced 11.3 per cent to Rs 36,460 crore with CASA ratio improving by 67 basis points.

RailTel: The Company has received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited for providing MPLS VPN services at 529 Locations under SECL Command Area for the period of 5 Years. The total value of the work is Rs 186.19 crore (including GST).

Aarti Surfactants: The Board will meet on Monday, January 09, 2023, to consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a rights basis, issue price, rights entitlement ratio for the proposed Right Issue, and to fix the Record Date.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Bank has received RBI's approval allowing SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the Bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund.

PVR, Inox Leisure: In a relief to multiplexes, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that theatre owners had the right to prohibit outside food and beverages on their premises. The Supreme Court, however, said that cinemas should allow parents to bring food for infants and children and provide free drinking water to all visitors. READ MORE

NTPC, Gujarat Gas: NTPC has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas.

Satin Creditcare Network: The meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, to consider fund raising on private placement basis.

Vedanta: Vedanta on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company said at Zinc India, the mined metal production increased marginally by 1 per cent to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter. Production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka rose 17 per cent to 1.5 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter over 1.2 MT in the year-ago period. READ MORE

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company has completed the acquisition of 50 per cent stake in Saiganesh Enzytech Solutions Private Limited at a total consideration of Rs 5.99 crore, and additional stake of 4.83 per cent of JC Biotech Private Limited at a total consideration of Rs 6.8 crore.

Can Fin Homes: Prashanth Joishy, deputy general manager and chief financial officer of the Company has stepped down with immediate effect. Apurav Agarwal will replace him as the CFO starting today. READ MORE

FMCG stocks: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in rural areas witnessed a sequential recovery in the latter half of December, according to data by retail intelligence firm Bizom. Also, demand witnessed in the previous month compared to November was higher from tier-3 cities than mega cities. READ MORE

