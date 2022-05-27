Stocks to Watch: Hindalco, Muthoot Finance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HDFC

-
Stocks to Watch today: The Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start on Friday tracking overnight strength in the US markets and firm Asian indices this morning. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,250 levels, hinting at an opening gain of around 90 points for the Nifty.
Earnings Watch: JSW Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Jubilant Pharma, GAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results.
Bharti Airtel: Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday upgraded ratings of Bharti Airtel Ltd’s (Bharti) senior unsecured debt from “Ba1” to “Baa3” on basis of the telco's continued strengthening of the company's operational metrics and stabilisation of financial profile. Read here
Muthoot Finance: The company's consolidated net profit dipped 2.3 per cent year on year to Rs 997 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Consolidated revenues declined 2.7 per cent to Rs 3,021 crore. The dip in profit is due to lower revenues and higher employee costs partially negated by lower impairment on financial instruments.
Bharat Dynamics: The company's net profit rose 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,644 crore for the March quarter. Revenues increased 21.5 per cent to Rs 13,811 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended March.
