Stocks to Watch: Hindalco, Muthoot Finance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, HDFC

Meanwhile, here are some stocks that will be on investors’ radar today:Earnings Watch: JSW Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Jubilant Pharma, GAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results.

Paradeep Phosphates: The country's second largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and DAP ((diammonium phosphate) will make its debut on the bourses today. Its issue price is fixed at Rs 42.

Sun Pharma: The company's US-based arm Taro Pharma has reported a net profit at $27.4 million in the recent quarter vs loss of $29.78 million a year-ago. Its net sales came 3.4 per cent lower at $143.3 million vs $148.3 million from a year-ago.

Muthoot Finance: The company's consolidated net profit dipped 2.3 per cent year on year to Rs 997 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Consolidated revenues declined 2.7 per cent to Rs 3,021 crore. The dip in profit is due to lower revenues and higher employee costs partially negated by lower impairment on financial instruments.

Page Industries: Its profit after tax rose 65 per cent year on year to Rs 190.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Net margin at 17.1 percent was higher by 400 bps YoY and up 240 bps on a sequential basis. Revenues increased 26.2 per cent year on year to Rs 1,111 crore.

Berger Paints India: The company's profit rose 5.6 per cent year on year in March quarter at Rs 220.2 crore and revenue was up eight per cent at Rs 2,187.5 crore. The board approved recommendation for payment of dividend of Rs 3.10 (310 percent) per share for the financial year 2021-22. NMDC: State-owned NMDC on Thursday said its consolidated net profit fell 36 percent to Rs 1,812.98 crore for the quarter ended March 31, weighed down by higher expenses. The company had clocked Rs 2,835.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter of 2020-21. Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable commissioned 100 megawatt (MW) project for MSEDCL in Partur, Maharashtra. With this addition of 100 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,620 MW with 2,688 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind.

Bharat Dynamics: The company's net profit rose 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,644 crore for the March quarter. Revenues increased 21.5 per cent to Rs 13,811 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended March.

Union Bank: The bank said it aims to secure capital funds not exceeding Rs 8,100 crore by raising equity capital not more than Rs 3,800 crore and issuing AT 1 / Tier 2 bonds not exceeding Rs 4,300 crore.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company reported a two per cent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 27.98 crore from the same quarter last year. Net revenue rose 10.3 per cent at Rs 232 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2021-22.