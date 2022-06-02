Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, HeroMoto, Delta Corp, Zee Ent, RIL, Eicher Motor

today: The Sensex and Nifty are heading for a lower start on Thursday amid subdued global sentiment. The indices have closed in red for the past two days now.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks that will be on investors' radar today:





HeroMoto: Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 166 per cent year-on-year growth in total domestic sales to 486,704 units for May 2022, slightly above the company estimates of 470,000 units. The company sold 1,83,044 units in May 2021

Eicher Motors: The company sold 63,643 units of Royal Enfield in May 2022, registering a growth of 133 per cent over 27,294 units sold in same month last year when several states had imposed lockdowns. Eicher exported 10,118 units in May 2022, up by 40 per cent over 7,221 units sold in corresponding month last year.

Mold-Tek Packaging: Ashish R Kacholia & PAC (Himalaya Finance and Investment Company) sold 2.25 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on May 31. With this, their shareholding in the firm stands reduced to 4.55 percent, down from 6.8 per cent earlier.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating on the company to 'AA' from 'A-', and short term rating to 'A1+' from 'A2+'.

Delta Corp: The company's subsidiary Delta Pleasure Cruise Company has commenced management of operations of a casino at the hotel The Zuri White Sands Goa, Resort and Casino at Pedda Varca Salcete, Goa. With this, Delta Corp and its subsidiaries now operate five casinos in Goa.

Gufic Biosciences: Promoter Jayesh P Choksi intends to sell 4.68 lakh shares of his holding (representing 0.48 per cent of paid-up equity) during June 2 and July 31 this year, to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Currently the promoter holding is 75.48 percent of the total shareholding, over the prescribed limit of 75 percent.

Mishtann Foods: The company has seen good response for Mishtann Pink Rock Salt and has bagged orders from major retail stores for 1700 tonnes. The supply of these orders will start from July.

Religare Enterprises: Religare has resolved many legacy issues left over by its erstwhile promoters, including settlement with SEBI and becoming debt free, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement. : Religare has resolved many legacy issues left over by its erstwhile promoters, including settlement with SEBI and becoming debt free, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement. Read here

Welspun Enterprises: The company has received its single-largest order of Rs 4,636 crore from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility. The company has received its single-largest order of Rs 4,636 crore from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility. Read here

PFC: State-owned PFC on Wednesday said its maiden green bonds of 300 million euros have been listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE). In 2021, PFC had announced issuing bonds worth 300 million euros for seven years, with which it forayed into the European for the first time. State-owned PFC on Wednesday said its maiden green bonds of 300 million euros have been listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE). In 2021, PFC had announced issuing bonds worth 300 million euros for seven years, with which it forayed into the European for the first time. Read more

Enterprises: Zee may bid for the upcoming media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its own, the company's MD and CEO Punit Goenka told analysts in a call, putting to rest speculation that it would do so along with Sony Pictures Networks India with whom it is merging. Zee may bid for the upcoming media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its own, the company's MD and CEO Punit Goenka told analysts in a call, putting to rest speculation that it would do so along with Sony Pictures Networks India with whom it is merging. Read here

RIL: The company's retail arm Reliance Brands (RBL) and Plastic Legno SPA have signed a joint venture arrangement through which the former will acquire a 40 per cent stake in the latter's toy manufacturing business in India. The investment by RBL brings in vertical integration for RBL’s toy business and will help diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India.

Oil: As many as 26 companies have submitted 106 bids in the third round of discovered small field (DSF) auctions for which the last date of submission of bids was May 31. The list of companies includes Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India (OIL) and Anil Agarwal-led Ltd, among others. As many as 26 companies have submitted 106 bids in the third round of discovered small field (DSF) auctions for which the last date of submission of bids was May 31. The list of companies includes Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India (OIL) and Anil Agarwal-led Ltd, among others. Read here

The company said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures. The above issuance is pursuant to the board of directors' resolutions passed at their meetings on May 7, 2019 and October 3, 2020.