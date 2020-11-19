Stocks to watch: Wipro, TCS, SpiceJet, BPCL, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 98 points, or 0.75 per cent lower at 12,867.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Wipro: IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has fixed December 11 as the record date for its up to Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme. Its Board of Directors and shareholders have already approved its proposal to buyback up to 23,75,00,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 400 per share, it added.

TCS: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its up to Rs 16,000 crore share buyback plan. Last month, TCS' board of directors had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will examine the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) order rescinding the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and will take appropriate action on the issue. SpiceJet is the only Boeing 737 MAX operator in India, with 13 aircraft of the type in its fleet and a total of 205 planes on order.

BPCL: Vedanta Group on Wednesday confirmed putting in a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for buying government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season. On the outlook, the company said the on rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to enable a faster rebound of the global economy in the coming months.

Nestle India: The country’s largest food company, Nestlé India, is planning to avail the Union government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost exports. The first food major to express interest in the PLI plan is awaiting the finer details of the flagship scheme. READ MORE