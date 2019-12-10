Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Mphasis, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of Baroda, HDFC

At 08:23 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 14 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 11,978.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2 billion capital raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it will increase the price of its motorcycles and scooters from January, 1, 2020. The company added that the prices of its products will be raised up to Rs 2,000.

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will take part in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares.

HDFC: The company on Monday said it plans to acquire 9.12 per cent stake in its higher education financing subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services (HDFC Credila) for up to Rs 395 crore.

Mphasis: The company on Monday clarified that the US $990 million Minimum Revenue Commitment (MRC) with DXC starting from September, 2016 is not a cumulative calculation and works on the basis of annual thresholds that run for the full tenure of the MRC. Mphasis and DXC continues to be strategic partners, it added.



South Indian Bank: India Ratings has downgraded lowe tier II bonds and tier II bonds from IND A+/Stable to IND A+/Negative.