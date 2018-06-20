Stocks with sustainable earnings that have corrected

While the benchmark Sensex and Nifty have managed to hold ground, the mid-cap and small-cap indices have come off by more than 10 per cent this year. Individual stocks have corrected even more sharply.

While the market has punished stocks with weak corporate governance standards and poor fundamentals, the correction has also extended to those with good earnings potential. ICICI Securities has identified stocks that have come off by more than 20 per cent from their 2018 highs, but offer “sustainable earnings” growth. For this, the brokerage has run filters such as low variation in ...