Street Signs: Realty stocks back on radar, Data Pattern shares, and more

Realty stocks back on radar Realty stocks are among the best performers this year with the BSE Realty index surging 65 per cent year to date. However, the index came off as much as 15 per cent last month from its peak of 4,425 hit on November 9.

Investors, however, seem to be once again piling onto realty stocks. So far this month, the BSE Realty index is up 7.4 per cent. “We are witnessing pricing power come back in the developers’ hands, combined with strong volumes. This has led to a rerating of the sector which is driving the realty index,” says Sharad Agrawal, ED ...