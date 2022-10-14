JUST IN
Strong Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300-crore share buyback propel Infosys stock
NSE seeks comments on submission of board meeting outcomes in XBRL format
Federal Bank zooms 6%; hits new peak on highest ever quarterly profit in Q2
Nykaa hits lowest level since listing; stock slips 53% from record high
L&T gains 3% on significant order wins for water & effluent treatment biz
HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand
Infosys can hit Rs 1,700, charts hint; how brokerages decode the Q2 nos
This auto stock zoomed 54% in 2 weeks on 5 mn warrants issue to Vijay Kedia
Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high, soars 8% on strong Q2 results
Apollo Micro surges 10%; boards okays warrants issue up to Rs 185 crore
You are here: Home » Markets » News
NSE seeks comments on submission of board meeting outcomes in XBRL format
Business Standard

Strong Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300-crore share buyback propel Infosys stock

Market players said buyback will support the stock price in the interim

Topics
Infosys  | Q2 results | Infosys buyback offer

Sundar Sethuraman 

Strong Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300-crore share buyback propel Infosys stock
The latest buyback will be Infosys’ fourth since 2017

Shares of Infosys jumped nearly 4 per cent on Friday after the company’s September quarter earnings for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) surpassed expectations. Improvement in margins and positive guidance prompted analysts to raise target price (TP) for the stock, even as the company’s revenue growth missed estimates.

Sentiment was also boosted by the Rs 9,300-crore share buyback announcement. On Thursday, Infosys had said that it will buyback shares worth Rs 9,300 crore ($1.15 billion) at a price not exceeding Rs 1,850 per share. The buyback price is 25 per cent higher than its last close of Rs 1,477.

“We modestly change our FY23-24F EPS (earnings per share) by 0-2 per cent to factor in slightly better ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin. We raise our TP by Rs 2% to Rs 1,640 (16 per cent implied upside; set at an unchanged 23x FY24F EPS) and maintain it as our top pick in the large-cap Indian IT services space. We expect Infy’s growth outperformance over TCS to continue in FY23-24F. The stock trades at Rs 20x FY24F EPS,” said a note by Nomura.

Market players said buyback will support the stock price in the interim. The latest buyback will be Infosys’ fourth since 2017.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.