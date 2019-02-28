Sugar stocks extend rally; Uttam, Dhampur Sugar gain over 50% in one month

Shares of companies such as Uttam Mills, DCM Shriram Industries, Dalmia Bharat and Industries, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, and Ugar Sugar Works rallied up to 16 per cent on Thursday in the intra-day trade on the back of positive development in the sector. In comparison, the S&P was up 0.20 per cent at 35,977 levels at 02:51 pm.

The hike in minimum selling price of sugar by 7 per cent to Rs 31 per kg from Rs 29 per kg, approved by the union cabinet recently, is expected to address the profitability and liquidity issues of sugar mills, and ease their cash crunch, thereby enabling payment of accumulated arrears to sugarcane farmers.

The hike, though, would be applicable to only the seven-and-a-half months remaining in sugar season (SS) 2019, which extends from October to September.

Given this, the rating agency CRISIL estimates the rise in domestic sugar prices to add Rs 3,200-3,400 crore to millers’ cash-flows. An increase in international sugar prices would add further Rs 100-200 crore, taking the total fillip this season to Rs 3,400-3,600 crore. Even standalone mills are expected to break even in SS 2019, given the pick-up in sugar prices.

According to rating agency Ebitda earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation) margins expected to improve by 200-300 basis points for mills in the north and by 300-400 basis points (bps) for those in the south, given that cost of cane is lower in the south. However, stagnant cane costs and higher sugar prices would enable mills in the north to make higher margins compared with their southern peers.

With the expected increase in profitability and cash generation, liquidity and debt metrics of millers are likely to improve in fiscal 2020. For instance, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of CRISIL-rated sugar mills is expected to marginally improve to about 4-4.5 times in fiscal 2020 compared with the estimate of around 5 times for fiscal 2019, it added.