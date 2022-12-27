JUST IN
JBM Auto hits over 7-month high in a volatile market; rises 26% in 2 weeks
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

The stellar performance of sugar stocks began in 2021, and is likely to continue in the new year - 2023, indicates the technical charts.

Topics
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries  | Renuka Sugars | Sugar sector

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

sugar
Sugar stocks likely to extend rally in 2023.

Shares of sugar companies shares were seen trading with a positive bias on Tuesday even as the benchmark indices exhibited a cautious movement in trades so far. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were seen holding marginal gains in late morning deals after the initial volatility.

Among individual stocks, shares of KCP Sugar and Industries have skyrocketed 12 per cent. Uttam Sugar Mills, Mawana Sugars and Shree Renuka Sugars have soared over 6 per cent each.

Off late, sugar stocks were in demand on hopes of rise in export quota in January. So far the Indian government has allowed export of up to 6 million tonnes (MT) of sugar for FY23. Earlier in FY22, India had exported a record 11.1 MT sugar.

Meanwhile, with regards to the share price performance, majority of the sugar stocks carried forward their stellar performance from 2021 into 2022, with shares of Ugar Sugar Works zooming three-fold in 2022, following a 80 per cent rally in the year before.

Shree Renuka Sugars soared 90 per cent on a year-to-date basis, after the stock had almost doubled in 2021. Likewise, after posting double-digit gains in 2021, Sakthi Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills soared over 50 per cent each in 2022.

So far, two fabulous years, will 2023 be yet another year of bumper gains for sugar stocks?

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 12:25 IST

