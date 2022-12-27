Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

Shares of sugar companies shares were seen trading with a positive bias on Tuesday even as the benchmark indices exhibited a cautious movement in trades so far. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were seen holding marginal gains in late morning deals after the initial volatility.
Among individual stocks, shares of KCP Sugar and Industries have skyrocketed 12 per cent. Uttam Sugar Mills, Mawana Sugars and Shree Renuka Sugars have soared over 6 per cent each.
Off late, sugar stocks were in demand on hopes of rise in export quota in January. So far the Indian government has allowed export of up to 6 million tonnes (MT) of sugar for FY23. Earlier in FY22, India had exported a record 11.1 MT sugar.
Meanwhile, with regards to the share price performance, majority of the sugar stocks carried forward their stellar performance from 2021 into 2022, with shares of Ugar Sugar Works zooming three-fold in 2022, following a 80 per cent rally in the year before.
Shree Renuka Sugars soared 90 per cent on a year-to-date basis, after the stock had almost doubled in 2021. Likewise, after posting double-digit gains in 2021, Sakthi Sugars, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills soared over 50 per cent each in 2022.
So far, two fabulous years, will 2023 be yet another year of bumper gains for sugar stocks?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 12:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU