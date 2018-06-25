Sun Pharma nears 52-week high as stock surges 32% in five weeks

of were trading 2% higher at Rs 587 per share on the in an otherwise subdued market, nearing their of Rs 609 per share touched on February 12, 2018.

The pharmaceutical which is quoting at its highest level since February 15, 2018, has rallied 32% in past five weeks as compared to 3% rise in the S&P Sensex.

Since May 25, post its January-March (Q4FY18) results, Sun outperformed the market by surging 25% on expectation of revenue growth on the back of three speciality drug launches in US and growth across The benchmark index was up 2% during the same period.

On June 12, the company announced the resolution of regulatory compliance issues at Halol plant. Halol plant was served a warning letter by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in December 2015. No new products manufactured at the facility have been approved since September 2014 when it received adverse observations from the US regulator.

In a statement Dilip Shanghvi, managing director, Sun said, “This is an important development for Sun We remain committed to following the highest levels of quality and 24x7 good manufacturing practices compliance at all our manufacturing facilities globally."



Sun Pharma’s weak results over the past year highlight the uncertainty in the U.S. generic environment, a lag in spending for specialty vs. revenue ramp-up, and a delay of Halol clearance into FY19.

“While we still see Sun as the best positioned to transition into specialty pharma over the medium term, we believe near-term headwinds could yield a better entry point to focus on the upside from specialty, which will contribute meaningfully only from FY20E. We think stable and then sustained improvement in operating performance and clearance of the Halol facility will likely be key drivers for the from here,” analysts at JP Morgan said in recent report.