Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 74 times on last day of share sale

-
ALSO READ
Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on Dec 16; price band at Rs 265-274/share
Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 113pts; Infy, RIL shine; banks slip
API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience's Rs 700-crore IPO reasonably priced
Market wrap: Benchmarks end near four-month lows; Sensex tanks 1,190 points
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifesciences was subscribed 74x on Monday, the concluding day of its issue. The institutional portion was subscribed 33x, the wealthy investor portion 166x, and the retail investor portion 57x.
Supriya Lifesciences had priced its IPO between Rs 265 and Rs 274 per share. The Rs 700-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.
The company’s promoter Satish Waman Bagh divested shares worth Rs 500 crore through the IPO. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the book-running lead managers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU