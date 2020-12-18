Surya Roshni gains 4% on winning order worth Rs 73 cr from Indian Oil Corp

-
ALSO READ
Surya Roshni surges 25% in 8 days after winning orders worth Rs 287 crore
Surya Roshni shares rally 10% on order wins worth Rs 273 crore
Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan
Stocks to watch: Lakshmi Vilas Bk, RIL, JSW Energy, Voda Idea, Surya Roshni
Shipping Corporation jumps 9% on Rs 317 crore profit in June quarter
-
"The company has obtained orders aggregating to Rs 72.62 crore (excluding GST) for supply of API 5L Grade 3LPE Coated and bare Pipes to Indian Oil Corporation Limited for gas pipeline projects in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, which is to be executed in 8 months," Surya Roshni said in a exchange filing. READ MORE
Earlier in September, Surya Roshni had obtained orders aggregating to Rs 287.45 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of API Grade 3LPE Coated line Pipes to IOCL for LPG pipeline projects and Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL) for CGD.
The company had also received orders worth Rs 273 crore from other state-owned oil & gas companies including GAIL (India) and Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).
IGGL awarded a contract worth Rs 221.29 crore, which is to be executed in 60 weeks. Other contract worth Rs 61.57 crore from GAIL (India), which is to be executed in 8 months, the company said.
At 03:07 pm, the stock was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 345, as against a 0.13-per cent gain in the Sensex. A combined around 190,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU