SVB collapse: Large domestic deposits cushion Indian banks, say analysts

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has spooked banking stocks across the globe. With the US Federal Reserve (Fed) embarking upon a rapid interest-rate increase spree to tame inflation, the Street is fearing that the SVB crisis—triggered by largely due to asset-liability mismatch—is just the beginning. Amid a rout in global banking stocks, the index—a gauge for the performance of leading Indian lenders—has dropped over 4 per cent in just two trading sessions.