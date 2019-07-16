Tata Metaliks tanks 7% after profit in April-June quarter declines

slipped as much as 7 per cent intra-day on the BSE to hit an over two-month low of Rs 541 per share on Tuesday after its profits tanked over 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April to June quarter (Q1FY20). The stock was trading at its lowest level since March 2017.

The Tata Steel subsidiary declared a profit of Rs 19.62 crore, down 35.4 per cent, for the recently concluded quarter against a profit of Rs 30.39 crore in the same quarter last year. Profits declined on the back of a nearly 10 per cent rise in the cost of raw material.

The total income, however, was higher at Rs 503.43 crore as compared to Rs 469.02 crore in April-June 2018. Similarly, revenue from operations rose 6.73 per cent to Rs 499.03 crore during Q1FY20 as against Rs 467.54 crore clocked in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

At 11:40 am, the stock was trading at Rs 556 apiece, down 4.32 per cent, against a 0.35 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. So far in 2019, the stock has slipped 6.35 per cent against a 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE 500 index.