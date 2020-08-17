Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS: Here's how to trade Tata Group stocks

Tata Group has been in the news recently - be it discussion with the British government regarding a financial rescue package, a hunt for a strategic partner for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) or planning to sell its UK steel plant.

Tata Steel spokesperson said the firm was in ongoing and constructive talks with the UK government on areas of potential support. "Since these discussions have not reached a conclusion, it would be premature to comment on any options that may or may not be under consideration," he said.