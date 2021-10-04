Tata Motors up 3%, inches towards 52-week high on hopes of biz recovery

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Tata Motors up 3%, Tata Motors DVR hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results
Tata Motors DVR surges 28%, Tata Motors 16% thus far in September
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi recommends buying Tata Motors DVR, Birlasoft
-
Shares of Tata Motors were up 3 per cent at Rs 342.50 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on hopes of recovery in all its three businesses, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV). The stock of Tata group automobiles company had hit a 52-week high of Rs 361 on June 15, 2021. It had touched a record high of Rs 606 on February 3, 2015.
In past one month, Tata Motors has outperformed the market by gaining 16 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex and 5.5 per cent up in the S&P BSE Auto sector index. However, on a three-month perdio, the stock has declined 1 per cent, as against 13 per cent rally in the benchmark index.
Tata Motors on Friday said its total domestic wholesales increased 28 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 55,988 units in September. The company had dispatched a total of 44,410 units to its dealers in September 2020.
The auto major said its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,730 units last month, compared with 21,199 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,258 units, up 30 per cent from 23,211 units in September 2020, it added.
Post the second COVID-19 wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) with improving fleet utilisation levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption, the company said. The growth in SPV has come on the back of demand recovery in the industry post the Covid second wave and a strong response to its “New Forever‟ range of cars and SUVs.
In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the company for the second month in succession crossed the 1,000 unit milestone to register its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales. EV sales recorded nearly a three-fold growth with the rising acceptance and popularity of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, it added.
Looking ahead, Tata Motors said the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season; however, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging time, it added.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Securities maintain ‘buy’ rating on Tata Motors with target price of Rs 400 per share. “Recovery is underway in all the three businesses of Tata Motors. While the India CV business would see cyclical recovery, the India PV business would witness structural recovery,” the brokerage firm said in stock report.
JLR is witnessing cyclical recovery, supported by a favorable product mix. However, supply-side issues would defer the recovery process. While there would be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (around 50 per cent of SoTP) would post continued recovery, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU