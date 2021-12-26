JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Sensex weathers highs and hiccups to deliver a blockbuster 2021
Business Standard

TBO Tek files papers with market regulator to raise Rs 2,100-crore via IPO

Travel services provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering

Topics
IPOs | Markets | Securities and Exchange Board of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ipo

Travel services provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 1,200 crore by promoters and existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 180 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue towards growth and strengthening of its platform by adding new buyers and suppliers and strategic acquisitions and investments towards inorganic growth and for general corporate purpose.

TBO Tek is a new age travel distribution company that provides the entire global travel inventory under one roof with very limited or no additional effort for buyers and suppliers.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) , Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, December 26 2021. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.