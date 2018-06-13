TCS gains 3% as board mulls share buyback proposal

-
ALSO READ
MARKETS ON TUESDAY: Nifty ends above 10,600; metal stocks fall; RIL up 4%
Unichem Labs falls 9% as stock trades ex-share buyback
IT stocks rally; Wipro, TCS, MindTree crosses share buyback price
IT stocks rally as Morgan Stanley upgrades rating; sector set for revival
Jagran Prakashan rebounds from 52-week low on share buyback plan
-
During a recent media interaction, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company would distribute 80-100% of its free reserves and free cash generated in a year to shareholders.
Last year, TCS had bought back 56.14 million equity shares, representing around 3% of its total equity for around Rs 160 billion.
At 09:27 am; the stock was trading 1.7% higher at Rs 1,812 on the BSE, as compared to 0.37% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.14 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,837 on May 25, 2018 in intra-day trade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU