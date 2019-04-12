TCS, Infy, Lumax Auto, Jet Airways, Avenue Supermarts top stocks to track

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 37 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 11,639, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Q4 earnings today: and Apart from the two IT giants, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Ashika Credit Capital, Gangotri Textiles, GTPL Hathway, Integrated Capital Services, Infomedia Press, Minal Industries, Mold-Tek Technologies, and Tinplate Company of India will also report their performance in the quarter.

IDBI Bank has reduced its lending rates by 5 basis points for most of the tenors, effective Friday.

Avenue Supermarts: As per reports, Morgan Stanley has initiated the coverage on the stock with underweight rating with the target price of Rs 1,120 apiece.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The company's board will consider and approve fund-raising plan.

Moterson Sumi: HSBC maintains 'buy' call, however target price has been cut to Rs 170.

Sterlite Technologies: The company's board will consider raising funds by issue of NCDs on private placement basis.

It will release March quarter earnings on April 23.

Lumax Auto: The company has started commercial production at Manesar unit, Haryana.

Prabhat Dairy sells shareholding in wholly owned step down subsidiary Sunfresh Agro Industries Private Limited (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited.

Jet Airways: Canadian airline Air Canada, UAE's Etihad, Malaysian carrier Air Asia, private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners and NIIF are the five potential suitors for debt-laden even as lenders to the airline extended the bidding deadline by two days to Friday, according to media reports.

Dewan Housing Finance: Brickwork downgrades ratings of the company across various instruments amounting to Rs 56,550 crore as ‘BWR double A Minus’ (Credit with Negative Implication)-‘Downgraded’.

HT Media acquires 14.18 per cent stake in Next Mediaworks.