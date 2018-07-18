Technical calls by HDFC Securities: Buy Reliance, M&M Financial Services

outlook and top by Vinay Rajani - Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities:

(Rs 1,092)

Target: Rs 1,140

Stop loss: Rs 1,060

The stock price has recently registered new all-time high at 1109 with rising volumes. By sustaining above 1000, the Stock price has broken out from the last 8 Month’s consolidation pattern on the monthly charts. Price has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms. Moving average and oscillator setup is bullish on short to medium term charts. We recommend Buying for the upside target of 1140, keeping SL at 1060.

(Rs 485)

Target: Rs 510

Stop loss: Rs 468

The stock has been holding above its crucial support of 200 DMA, currently placed at 461. Stock Price has recently broken out from the consolidation range of 455-480, holding for last 3 weeks. On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, Stock surged more than 3%, with a jump in volumes. Oscillators and indicators have turned bullish on the short-term charts. From the derivative side also, the stock has been witnessing long build up in the recent past. We recommend buying M&M Finance for the upside target of 510, keeping SL at 468.

View

managed to hold above the crucial support of 10900, where maximum OI build up was witnessed recently. Currently, Nifty is placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA, indicating positional uptrend. Previous two tops on the Nifty daily charts are placed at 10929 and 10893, which also coincides with the 10900 support. On the upside, any level above 11078 would Nifty toward the next target of 11395.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.