Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Maruti Suzuki, Just Dial

-
-
Top trading ideas by Religare Broking:
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 9,445.40
Initiation range: Rs 9,400-9,430
Target: Rs 9,780
Stop loss: Rs 9,230
MARUTI has been strongly maintaining its uptrend since 2012 and showing tremendous
resilience in the prevailing corrective phase too. It has taken a pause of late after the
strong up move, offering fresh buying opportunity. Traders are advised to initiate fresh
long position in the given range.
Just Dial Limited
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 586.35
Initiation range: Rs 580-585
Target: Rs 620
Stop loss: Rs 560
JUSTDIAL has been consolidating in a broader range of 520-600 for one and half month
and likely to witness fresh breakout from the same. We advise traders accumulate
gradually in the mentioned range.
UltraTech Cement Limited
Rec: SELL FUTS
Last Close: Rs 3,909
Initiation range: Rs 3,920-3,940
Target: Rs 3,780
Stop loss: Rs 3,995
ULTRACEMCO, after the recent bounce, failed to sustain above the resistance zone of
200 EMA on daily chart and witnessing decline again. The chart pattern is pointing
towards further decline. We suggest initiating fresh shorts in the given range.
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Rec: SELL FUTS
Last Close: Rs 1,288.75
Initiation range: Rs 1,288-1,294
Target: Rs 1,240
Stop loss: Rs 1,315
Though LT has witnessed swift rebound of late but it has failed to cross its resistance
barrier of multiple moving averages viz. 50 & 100 EMA on daily chart, resultant in
formation of a fresh shorting pivot. We recommend creating fresh shorts as per the given
levels.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/
