Telcos mixed, PSUs gain as SC observes AGR demand on PSUs be withdrawn

Shares of leading telecom players, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, turned volatile on Thursday while those of public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as GAIL, Power Grid, and Oil India were trading in the green amid the (AGR) hearing in the Supreme Court (SC).

Shares of Vodafone Idea saw a massive 17 per cent price move in intra-day trade. At 02:10 pm, the stock was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 10.05 on the BSE on heavy volumes. The stock hit a high of Rs 11.44, after hitting a low of Rs 9.74 in intra-day deals. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.4 times with a combined 1,972 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, was down 1 per cent at Rs 560, after hitting high of Rs 574 on the BSE post Supreme Court order. The S&P BSE Telecom index lost 2 per cent at 1,294 points, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 550 points, or over 1.6 per cent, lower at 33,696 levels.

Select PSUs gain

Meanwhile, shares of select public sector undertaking (PSU) companies Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Oil India and Gail (India) were up between 5 per cent and 6 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Supreme Court today asked department of telecommunications (DoT) to withdraw its demands of payments from these companies.

These PSUs had been asked to pay their licence fee and spectrum usage charge dues, not only on telecom-related revenues but on total revenues as per the October 24 Supreme Court order.

Among the major highlights of the hearing were the Supreme Court's direction to the Department of Telecom to reconsider demands raised against the PSUs. "Have questioned the DoT on how demand against PSUs had been raised, when our judgement never even dealt with PSUs." CLICK TO READ REPORT

For telecom companies, the apex court said that they are directed to file a reply on the roadmap of payment, time to be allowed, and securities.

On May 18, the top court had lashed out at Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and other mobile phone operators for self-assessing their outstanding telecom dues, saying they need to pay past dues with interest and penalty -- an estimated amount of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

The apex court had also came down heavily on the DoT for allowing companies to re-assess what they owed to the government, and said its order -- passed on October 24, 2019 -- on revenues for calculating dues was final.

The court will hear the AGR case again on June 18.