This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hits record high in a weak market

Shares of Escorts hit a record high of Rs 1,793 as they rallied 10 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday, ahead of board meeting today for fund raising. In the past one week, the stock of the tractor-maker outperformed the market by surging 18 per cent, as compared to 0.70 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 12:00 pm; the stock was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 1,758, as against a 0.87 per cent fall in the Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 9.17 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

On Monday, November 15, 2021, Escorts informed the stock exchanges that the company’s board is scheduled to meet on November 18, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of issue of bonds/ debentures/ any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis and evaluation of feasibility for reduction of shares held by Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust.

Ace investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 4.75 per cent stake in Escorts as on September 30, 2021.

Escorts on Monday also announced that it will increase the prices of its tractors effective 21 November 2021. “Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), division of Escorts shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective from 21 November 2021,” Escorts said in announcement. The company further said that there has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike that will offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, it added.

Earlier in June 2021, Escorts announced that it will be increasing the prices of its tractors with effect from 1 July 2021.

According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services tractor outlook is subdued for October-March period (H2FY22) on account of a high base of last year. Rural sentiments have been temporarily affected by erratic rainfall in September 2021, leading to delays in harvesting. Going forward, sentiments should improve on the back of healthy Kharif crop output and expectations of good Rabi crop output due to high reservoir levels, the brokerage firm said.

Escorts is a potential acquisition target owing to a low promoter stake, large cash reserves ( around Rs 3,000 crore) and rising shareholder activism. The company can benefit from a takeover by a company like Kubota in terms of technology support, access to a global sales network and opportunity for component manufacturing. Kubota could benefit from gaining access to the Indian Tractor and CE markets, analysts said.