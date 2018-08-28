Today's picks: From Airtel to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 11,692 (fut: 11,712)

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 11,625. Stop-short positions at 11,780. Big moves could go till 11,575, 11,830. A long 11,700p (38), short 11,600p (14) would gain on any profit booking.

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,264 (fut: 28,279)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 28,150. Stop-short positions at 28,400. Big moves could go till 27,900, 28,575. Uptrend may be paused by profit booking.

Tech Mahindra

Current price: Rs 738

Target price: Rs 752

Keep a stop at Rs 735 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 748 and Rs 750. Book profits at Rs 752.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 378

Target price: Rs 376

Keep a stop at Rs 386 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 377 and Rs 378. Book profits at Rs 376.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 231

Target price: Rs 235

Keep a stop at Rs 228 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 233 and Rs 234.

Book profits at 235.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated



