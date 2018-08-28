Today's picks: From Airtel to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,692 (fut: 11,712)
Target: NA
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,264 (fut: 28,279)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,150. Stop-short positions at 28,400. Big moves could go till 27,900, 28,575. Uptrend may be paused by profit booking.
Tech Mahindra
Current price: Rs 738
Target price: Rs 752
Keep a stop at Rs 735 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 748 and Rs 750. Book profits at Rs 752.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 378
Target price: Rs 376
Keep a stop at Rs 386 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 377 and Rs 378. Book profits at Rs 376.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 231
Target price: Rs 235
Keep a stop at Rs 228 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 233 and Rs 234.
Book profits at 235.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
