Today's picks: From BPCL to Zee, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty
Current: 11,477 (fut: 11,512) Target: NA
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,376 (futures: 27,501) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,350. Stop-short positions at 27,625. Big moves could go till 27,850, 27,150. Downtrend could continue.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 350 Target price: Rs 345
Keep a stop at Rs 353 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 346 and Rs 347. Book profits at Rs 345.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 664 Target price: Rs 675
Keep a stop at Rs 658 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 672 and Rs 674. Book profits at Rs 675.
Zee Entertainment
Current price: Rs 482 Target price: Rs 472
Keep a stop at Rs 485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 474 and Rs 475. Book profits at Rs 472.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
