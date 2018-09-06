JUST IN
Today's picks: From BPCL to Zee, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,477 (fut: 11,512) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,425. Stop-short positions at 11,585. Big moves could go till 11,375, 11,650. A long 11,400p (92), short 11,300p (65) will gain 15-20, if the market falls below 11,400.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,376 (futures: 27,501) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,350. Stop-short positions at 27,625. Big moves could go till 27,850, 27,150. Downtrend could continue.

BPCL

Current price: Rs 350 Target price: Rs 345
Keep a stop at Rs 353 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 346 and Rs 347. Book profits at Rs 345.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 664 Target price: Rs 675
Keep a stop at Rs 658 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 672 and Rs 674. Book profits at Rs 675.

Zee Entertainment

Current price: Rs 482 Target price: Rs 472
Keep a stop at Rs 485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 474 and Rs 475. Book profits at Rs 472.


Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 06:30 IST

