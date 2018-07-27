Today's picks: From HPCL to ITC, hot stocks to watch on Friday





Current: 11167 (fut: 11210), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,100. Stop-short positions at 11,250.

Big moves could go till 11,325, 11,025. A long 11,300c, long 11,400c.

Bank



Current: 27,405 (fut: 27,460)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,325. Stop-short positions at 27,600. Big moves could go till 27,100, 27,850.

HPCL



Current price: Rs 277

Target price: Rs 273

Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 274 and Rs 275.

Book profits at Rs 273.

Larsen & Toubro



Current price: Rs 1,305

Target price: Rs 1,280

Keep a stop at Rs 1,320 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,285 and Rs 1,290. Book profits at Rs 1,280.

Current price: Rs 287



Target price: Rs 292

Keep a stop at Rs 285 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 290 and Rs 291. Book profits at Rs 292.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated