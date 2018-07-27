Today's picks: From HPCL to ITC, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Current: 11167 (fut: 11210), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,100. Stop-short positions at 11,250.
Big moves could go till 11,325, 11,025. A long 11,300c, long 11,400c.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,405 (fut: 27,460)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,325. Stop-short positions at 27,600. Big moves could go till 27,100, 27,850.
HPCL
Current price: Rs 277
Target price: Rs 273
Keep a stop at Rs 280 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 274 and Rs 275.
Book profits at Rs 273.
Larsen & Toubro
Current price: Rs 1,305
Target price: Rs 1,280
Keep a stop at Rs 1,320 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,285 and Rs 1,290. Book profits at Rs 1,280.
Current price: Rs 287
Target price: Rs 292
Keep a stop at Rs 285 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 290 and Rs 291. Book profits at Rs 292.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
