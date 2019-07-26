Today's picks: From JSW Steel to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Power Grid, hot stocks to buy on Friday
Metal shares under pressure; JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc hit 52-week lows
Nifty Metal index dips 3%; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL down over 5%
Short-term outlook for the market remains positive; Buy HDFC Bank, Cummins
Should you sell Tata Motors post Rs 26,960 crore Q3 consolidated loss?
-
Nifty
Current: 11,252 (11,315)
Target: NA
Stop long futures positions at 11225. Stop-short futures positions at 11375. Big moves (index not futures) may go till 11425, 11100. A long Aug 8, 11100p (27), long 11500c (27) would hit breakeven if the index
hits 11046, 11554 by Aug 08.
Bank Nifty
Current: 29,043 (fut: 29,265)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 29025. Stop short positions at 29425. Big moves could go till 28800, 29600. Trend remains negative
despite short-covering on settlement.
JSW Steel
Current: Rs 249
Target: Rs 245
Keep a stop at 252 and go short. Add to the position between 246-247. Book profits at 245.
Tata Motors
Current: Rs 144
Target: Rs 140
Keep a stop at 146 and go short. Add to the position between 141-142. Book profits at 140.
Power Grid
Current: Rs 213
Target: Rs 217
Keep a stop at 211 and go long. Add to the position between 215-216. Book profits at 217.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU