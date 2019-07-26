JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Promoters pledge more stake in June quarter to meet margin calls
Business Standard

Today's picks: From JSW Steel to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Power Grid

Devangshu Datta 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Nifty
Current: 11,252 (11,315)
Target: NA


Stop long futures positions at 11225. Stop-short futures positions at 11375. Big moves (index not futures) may go till 11425, 11100. A long Aug 8, 11100p (27), long 11500c (27) would hit breakeven if the index
hits 11046, 11554 by Aug 08.

Bank Nifty
Current: 29,043 (fut: 29,265)
Target: NA

Stop long positions at 29025. Stop short positions at 29425. Big moves could go till 28800, 29600. Trend remains negative
despite short-covering on settlement.

JSW Steel
Current: Rs 249
Target: Rs 245

Keep a stop at 252 and go short. Add to the position between 246-247. Book profits at 245.

Tata Motors
Current: Rs 144
Target: Rs 140

Keep a stop at 146 and go short. Add to the position between 141-142. Book profits at 140.

Power Grid
Current: Rs 213 
Target: Rs 217

Keep a stop at 211 and go long. Add to the position between 215-216. Book profits at 217.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU