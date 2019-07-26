Today's picks: From JSW Steel to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 11,252 (11,315)

Target: NA



Stop long futures positions at 11225. Stop-short futures positions at 11375. Big moves (index not futures) may go till 11425, 11100. A long Aug 8, 11100p (27), long 11500c (27) would hit breakeven if the indexhits 11046, 11554 by Aug 08.

Bank Nifty

Current: 29,043 (fut: 29,265)

Target: NA



Stop long positions at 29025. Stop short positions at 29425. Big moves could go till 28800, 29600. Trend remains negative

despite short-covering on settlement.

JSW Steel

Current: Rs 249

Target: Rs 245



Keep a stop at 252 and go short. Add to the position between 246-247. Book profits at 245.

Tata Motors

Current: Rs 144

Target: Rs 140



Keep a stop at 146 and go short. Add to the position between 141-142. Book profits at 140.

Power Grid

Current: Rs 213

Target: Rs 217



Keep a stop at 211 and go long. Add to the position between 215-216. Book profits at 217.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated