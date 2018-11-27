Today's picks: From L&T to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Current: 10629 (fut: 10645),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,570. Stop-short positions at 10,730.

Big moves could go till 10,800, 10,500. A long 10500p (19), 10800c (9) has breakevens at 10480, 10820 and three session validity.

Bank

Current: 26365 (fut: 26385)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,275. Stop-short positions at 26,500. Big moves could go till 26,050, 26,725. Trend seems bullish but huge resistance visible at 26,500- 26,550.

Current price: Rs 1,744

Target price: Rs 1,770

Keep a stop at Rs 1,730 and go

long. Add to the position between Rs 1,760-Rs 1,765.

Book profits at Rs 1,770.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,422

Target price: Rs 1,445

Keep a stop at Rs 1,405 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,435-Rs 1,440. Book profits at Rs 1,445.

ONGC

Current price: Rs 147

Target price: Rs 143.5

Keep a stop at Rs 149 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 144-145. Book profits at Rs 143.5.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated