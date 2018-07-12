Today's picks: From M&M to Coal India, hot stocks to watch today



Current: 10,948 (fut: 10,937) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,870. Stop-short positions at 11,010. Big moves could go till 11,050, 10,800. Heavy selling above 10,950. A long 10,900p (86), short 10,800p (56) could gain 15-20 if the index dips below 10,900.

Bank



Current: 26,816 (futures: 26,780)Target: NAStop-long positions at 26,650.

Stop-short positions at 26,900. Big moves could go till 27,100, 26,450.

Trend may have gone negative.

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,718

Target price: Rs 1,745

Keep a stop at Rs 1,700 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,735 and Rs 1,740. Book profits at Rs 1,745.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 265

Target price: Rs 260

Keep a stop at Rs 268 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 261 and Rs 262. Book profits at Rs 260.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Current price: Rs 931

Target price: Rs 945

Keep a stop at Rs 920 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 940 and Rs 943. Book profits at Rs 945.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated