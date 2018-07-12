JUST IN
Today's picks: From M&M to Coal India, hot stocks to watch today

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Hindustan Unilever and Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 10,948 (fut: 10,937) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,870. Stop-short positions at 11,010. Big moves could go till 11,050, 10,800. Heavy selling above 10,950. A long 10,900p (86), short 10,800p (56) could gain 15-20 if the index dips below 10,900.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,816 (futures: 26,780)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,650.

Stop-short positions at 26,900. Big moves could go till 27,100, 26,450.

Trend may have gone negative.

Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,718
Target price: Rs 1,745
Keep a stop at Rs 1,700 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,735 and Rs 1,740. Book profits at Rs 1,745.

Coal India
Current price: Rs 265
Target price: Rs 260
Keep a stop at Rs 268 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 261 and Rs 262. Book profits at Rs 260.

Mahindra & Mahindra
Current price: Rs 931
Target price: Rs 945
Keep a stop at Rs 920 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 940 and Rs 943. Book profits at Rs 945.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 06:30 IST

